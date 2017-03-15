© Jason Szenes/EPA
A man pulls his child through the snow in Washington Square Park in New York City, where the schools were closed.
Snow piled up rapidly in parts of the north-eastern United States on Tuesday as a blizzard began blowing in, with residents being advised to stay at home, airlines grounding flights and schools canceling classes. However, earlier predictions of up to two feet of snow in major cities like New York and Washington DC were revised down as precipitation turned to sleet early.


Source: Reuters/AP