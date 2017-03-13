A rookie Miami police officer is behind bars (and probably out of a job) after he was arrested on charges of stealing from the people he pulled over.Miami Deputy Police Chief Luis Cabrera said Saturday thatHis last assignment was patrolling Wynwood. Cabrera said Acosta was relieved of duty without pay until he is fired.Police sources told the Miami Herald that Acosta was accused of pulling over drivers and shaking them down. Sources said Acosta was arrested in a sting operation.Cabrera said the arrest was a joint effort between Miami police, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the state attorney's office.Cabrera did not take questions Saturday. A full news conference will be held at 2 p.m. Monday."The city of Miami Police Department will not tolerate actions that betray the oath of our office as public servants and contradict our duty to serve and protect our communities," he said.Lt. Javier Ortiz, president of the Fraternal Order of Police in Miami, said in a statement that he will also attend Monday's news conference."The Fraternal Order of Police commends the outstanding efforts of the MPD Internal Affairs Division in keeping our police department and community safe," he wrote.