A bus has reportedly hit a crowd of people in the Haitian city of Gonaives, killing up to 34 people and injuring 15 according to early reports.

The incident took place approximately 150 kilometers north of the capital Port-au-Prince in the early hours of Sunday morning, reports the AFP.

The vehicle initially struck two pedestrians before veering into a bigger group of people, according to local police.

"The bus first hit two pedestrians, leaving one dead and one injured," Maria Alta Jean Baptiste, director of the Civil Police, told AFP.

"It then attempted to flee," she added, but ran into a group of musicians who were traveling on foot.

Emergency services transferred the injured to a local hospital in Gonaives, while the police questioned witnesses.

"The people who were not victims of the accident attempted to burn the bus with passengers still inside," Faustin Joseph, coordinator for the Civil Police for the Artibonite area told AFP. "The bus, the passengers and the driver were placed under protection at the station in Gonaives."