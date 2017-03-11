© Caribflame

If You See Something, Say Something

Educating Healthcare Journalists About the Nefarious Agendas of Big Pharma

Dear Radio Host:



I heard your interview with health journalist Dr MW (presumed to be a full-time journalist), who was touting her new book about the history of the vaccine industry. MW was urging universal vaccinations for everybody, even tiny infants, who are often inoculated with up to 8 antigens at a single session (up to 80 before they reach school age!) - a policy that has never been proven to be safe or effective by either the vaccine industry or the CDC!



Listening to the interview made me suspect that MW is ignorant about many of the current issues that are creating a lot of anxiety amongst honorable CDC scientists and American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) members, especially when they study the data about such vaccine-induced diseases like the Macrophagic Myofasciitis (MMF) syndrome and the Autoimmune/inflammatory Syndrome Induced by Adjuvants (ASIA syndrome, aka "Shoenfeld's syndrome"), both of which are caused by the aluminum adjuvants that are in many vaccines given so cavalierly to infants and children (and adults).



Both those vaccine-induced realities have full-blown expressions as well as partial, sub-syndromal expressions, both of which are difficult diagnoses to make. The importance of recognizing a vaccine adverse event and making an accurate diagnosis is that further inoculations with the offending vaccine is contra-indicated, since the metallic adjuvants in the vaccines accumulate in the body's tissues (especially the brain) thus making the patient likely to become sicker with each inoculation.



MW also may have conflicts of interest that you didn't ask her to disclose, one of which is simply being a physician (nearly all of us docs have been heavily indoctrinated about the so-called safety and efficacy of vaccines ever since med school and are thus blind to the sobering realities of vaccine-induced injuries and deaths).



The second potential conflict of interest for MW is the political/economic stance of the organization she writes for, the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) an otherwise fine organization that has, over the 150+ years of its existence, gradually come under the influence of for-profit industries like Big Pharma. The AAAS seems to be no different in conforming to Big Business's agendas than the CDC, the FDA, the NIMH and most of the well-known medical professional lobbying organizations (like the AMA, the AAP and the AAFP), all of which are uniformly in the camp of pro-vaccine and pro-Big Pharma groups.



The AAAS is undoubtedly somewhat beholden to its Big Pharma advertisers in its well-respected journal Science, for we all know the power and wisdom in the old saying that "he who pays the piper calls the tune".



It seems apparent that the editors and health writers that are employed by the AAAS and get published in Science, including MW, have gotten the word to censor out the other side of the vaccine debate (see the article below). Academic physician authors that get published in previously well-respected medical journals like JAMA, NEJM, Lancet, etc have similar Big Pharma financial conflicts of interest - and thus are not to be fully trusted when they are promoting pharmaceutical products.



We altruistic scientists and journalists know that what was just described is bad science and bad medicine, but it leads to lousy journalism as well!



I know many parents ( and also know the tragic stories of hundreds more) who have testified under oath that their totally normal infants and children were suddenly sickened with high fevers, grand mal seizures, continuous crying, unresponsiveness, had a near-SIDS episode (Sudden Infant Death Syndrome), acted like they had encephalitits or meningitis, or became otherwise neurologically permanently disabled after the vaccines were given, often later being given a diagnosis of ASD of unknown etiology or an autoimmune disorder of unknown etiology.



Such iatrogenic (doctor-caused, treatment-caused, drug-caused or vaccine-caused) sequelae are exactly what would be predicted if an infant (or lab animal) is given an intramuscular injection of mercury (which has no safe level in the cells or mitochondria of living animals) or aluminum (which also has no safe level in living tissues or their mitochondria) or live viruses (MMR). Often the adverse effects aren't recognized for months of until additional vaccinations are given. Perhaps a lowering of IQ points or subtle behavior abnormalities won't ever be blamed on the over-vaccination event.



When inoculations are administered, the immunogenic foreign substances are injected into muscle, which is thoroughly vascularized with small arteries, veins and capillaries and thus the shot could easily be injected directly into the bloodstream rather than into relatively bloodless tissue - which is where it is supposed to reside for days or weeks while the body's immune system is theoretically supposed to develop elevated antibodies against whatever antigen the aluminum nanoparticles were marinated with during the corporate manufacturing process.



(The development of increased levels of antibodies against protein or DNA molecules is the theoretical basis for the vaccine industry's claims for vaccine efficacy. But vaccines do absolutely NOTHING to increase the cellular immunity of the vaccinated individual [except for actually suppressing it!], which is likely the reason why naturally-occurring viral infections like wild-virus mumps, measles, chickenpox and rubella give life-long immunity (because BOTH cellular AND serological immunity is stimulated) whereas vaccinations that only stimulate serological immunity require booster shots of viral fragments, viral DNA or otherwise altered viruses in order to theoretically achieve intermittently waning serological immunity.) Expect Merck and GlaxoSmithKline to eventually announce that their Human Papillomavirus vaccines (that have never been proven to prevent cervical cancer in a single instance) will require lifelong periodic boosters of their HPV shots - probably at $200 per shot!



(The idea behind using aluminum adjuvants in many vaccines is that the body generates increased amounts of immunoglobulins that are theoretically supposed to protect against future infections from the virus or viral particles that have been incubated with aluminum nanoparticles in the manufacturing process.)



Inadvertently, the aluminum can also attach to muscle cellular protein, vascular protein, white blood cells, platelets, myelin/fatty tissue, collagen (like joint tissue) and assorted molecular mimics, against which the body's immune system is fully capable of developing antibodies (thus autoimmunity or hyperimmunity). This vaccine-induced autoimmunity is often significant enough to create a serious, un-anticipated, iatrogenic, autoimmune disorder that the vaccinologists have been horrified to discover and which the pediatricians, family physicians, vaccine corporations - and the CDC - don't want to know anything about!



Cognitive dissonance (the psychological discomfort one feels when confronted by a new truth that contradicts an old, deeply held belief) is a powerful motivator in medicine and pharmacology today just as it is in the general population, and there are only a few knowledgeable scientists who are willing or courageous enough to point out that the conflicted "emperors" of Big Pharma, Big Medicine, the CDC, the FDA and the AMA have no clothes when it comes to vaccine policy. And, this is where you journalists come in, there are even fewer healthcare writers who are given permission - or are willing - to write about the censored-out facts.



So, not only is there an escalating incidence of autism spectrum disorders that is synchronous with the dramatic increases of neurotoxic infant vaccinations over the past generation, there is also a parallel escalating incidence of autoimmune disorders in fully vaccinated children!



It is a virtual certainty that both epidemics have similar root causes: the ingredients in the ubiquitous vaccines that are genotoxic, neurotoxic and also poisonous to cellular mitochondria.



Included among the various vaccine-induced autoimmune disorders are juvenile rheumatoid arthritis, idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura, lupus, asthma, Gulf War Syndrome, Hashimoto's thyroiditis, Guillain-Barre syndrome, POTS, scleroderma, Giant cell arteritis, polymyalgia rheumatica, Crohn's disease, paralysis of the lower limbs, vaccine-induced dementia, vaccine-induced multiple sclerosis, vaccine-induced encephalitis, and even type I and type II diabetes (presumably from antibodies against Islet Cells in the pancreas - a type of molecular mimicry), etc. And that may be the short list.



Anyway, MW may have been a well-meaning true believer in the propaganda that has put out endlessly ever since Ronald Reagan's Republican administration proposed and then passed legislation that made it against the law (in 1986) to sue vaccine makers when their products killed or sickened babies and children. We physicians have been thoroughly indoctrinated with the unproven notion that all vaccines are safe and effective, but, in MW's defense, she probably hasn't practiced medicine in the 20 years since she turned to full-time journalism.



And I would bet money that MW has never been confronted by the distressed parents of a permanently neurologically disabled child whose development dramatically changed right after a batch of intramuscular inoculations that had the neurotoxic substances aluminum, mercury and/or live viruses in them.



In the interest of good investigative journalism, which should involve thorough research and reporting on all sides of serious issues like the multitude of disorders mentioned above, I implore you to lobby your editors (and their media paymasters) to allow you to do extensive interviews with Barbara Loe, Dr Suzanne Humphries, Neil Z. Miller, Dr Sherri Tenpenny, Dr Andrew Wakefield, Dr Yehuda Shoenfeld, Dr R K Gherardi, Dr Hugh Fudenberg, Dr Russell Blaylock, Dr LucijaTomljenovic, Dr Chris Shaw and any number of other expert scientists and then write about the really important "other side of the story", which will be about what is actually a totally preventable, iatrogenic set of vaccine-induced disorders.



PS: The most important website to consult, if you are willing to be totally disabused of what the sociopathic vaccine industry wants you to believe about the efficacy of their vaccine promotion programs, is HERE.



There you will find the documentation of a huge number of viral disease clusters that occurred among people who were fully vaccinated against those very diseases. Particularly impressive were the cases of measles (or "measles-like") mini-epidemics among the fully vaccinated. Likewise for every other childhood illnesses for which there are vaccines. Note that it often appears that the unvaccinated are more immune to these mini-outbreaks than are the vaccinated!

