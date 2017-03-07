© Via YouTube/John Woods
Each day John Woods is paid a visit by a moose at his home in the Black Forest area of Colorado, where a tire swing offers light entertainment and a fish fountain, some cool refreshments.

Nicknamed "Momma Moose", Woods said she has been visiting his home for over two years around the same time each morning and described her as "sweet" and "very curious."

This footage recorded on March 3, shows the moose playing with the tire swing in his backyard.


Source: John Woods via Storyful