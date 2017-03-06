© Zohra Bensemra / Reuters

This is our most difficult fight,"

The rest want to stay and die."

, as the Iraqi government makes significant gains in its battle against Islamic State in the city. With more than 200,000 escapees since last October,The numbers are expected to increase - there is huge concern for them. All organizations are working overtime to expand the available camps, and to build new ones," Hala Jaber, a spokesperson for the International Organization for Migration - which calculated the 200,000 figure using its complex Displacement Tracking Matrix - told RT.More than half of those who have fled are children and the majority of the rest women. The UN estimated at the end of February, that 250,000 people could leave the city in the coming weeks - home to about. Iraq's minister of displacement and migration said there wasBut the IOM, an inter-governmental body, which is one of the major organizations attempting to solve the ongoing crisis, alongside the UN Refugee Agency, says there's beenand that was a decision taken by the Iraqi government," said Jaber, via video link from Erbil, in Iraqi Kurdistan. "However, every single time the government advances into an area, it allows the civilians to evacuate."But staying inside the city - as the number of strikes by the US-led international air force increases, and shelling from ground artillery continues - is also a gamble.There are also, where civilians are more at risk and combatants can hide more easily amongst civilians. Once the attackers are in the old city, where aboutare thought to be retreating, jihadists could, andThere have also been accusations that terrorists are engaging inThe government has cut off all paths around the city, while inside there are severeAlthough some areas have been fully liberated, in other regions, thousands of residents have simply desperately dashed across live battlefields, often with white cloths tied to their clothes, to reach the Iraqi front lines.But even if what awaits them is an overcrowded camp, its likely to be a worthwhile gamble - within sight."We are well prepared for this. But so are [the Islamic State militants].an unnamed Iraqi general told the Guardian. "There was a road to the west that we expected to see them flee to. Some have and have been rounded up. But not as many as we thought.