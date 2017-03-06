The Company "Ukrainian Railways" ( "UZ") reported that the situation with the blocking of railway communication from Russia in the city of Konotop resolved.

"The participants agreed to not hinder the blockade of trains movement and leave the lock," - stated the company's press-service.

"Ukrzaliznytsya" also said that the railroad agreed to provide monthly a state deputy giving information - the railroad will send the participant with information about the goods transported between Ukraine and Russia.

It is reported that the talks involved the railroad, law enforcement officials and deputies of Ukraine. The company stressed that the blocking of the railway did not affect the movement of passenger trains.

The National Police of Ukraine reported that on Sunday the participants of the blockade stopped two Ukrainian freight trains - one to four minutes, the other - more than an hour. They have opened criminal proceedings.

Ukrainian extremists, blocking trade with DNR and LNR, on Saturday announced the opening of a new checkpoint - at a railway station Konotop Sumy region (about 70 km from the border with Russia) to stop the movement of trains from Russia.

In late January, a group of former participants of the military operation in the Donbass, including deputies of the Verkhovna Rada, blocked at several sites freight w / e communication with uncontrolled Kiev Donbass area. The blockade has caused shortages of supply of anthracite. For this reason, the Ukrainian authorities were forced to introduce emergency measures to save energy resources