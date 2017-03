© Umit



In January, the Combined Joint Task Force receivedagainst Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL). At the same time, it completed reviews on 19 reports, ten of which were assessed and dismissed as "non-credible." "Nine reports were assessed to be credible resulting in the unintended death of 21 and injury to two civilians," CENTCOM said. A further 19 reports, some of which have been carried over from previous months, are still open and being assessed.The new casualty figures released by CENTCOM on Saturday bring the official civilian death toll of the US-led campaign, which began under the Barack Obama administration in 2014, to 220 people. "Although the Coalition takes extraordinary efforts to strike military targets in a manner that minimizes the risk of civilian casualties, in some incidents casualties are unavoidable," the statement said. The US command also noted that itall reports of possible civilian casualtieswhich involves interviewing witnesses and examining the site of the strike.Instead, the coalitionthat took part in combat missions to draw results. The US command also reviewedand analyzed government and non-governmental organizations'The Airwars monitoring group, reckons thatAmnesty International's figures - which last year claimed that"We fear thethe harm caused to civilians in its operations in Syria," said Lynn Maalouf, Deputy Director for Research at Amnesty International's Beirut regional office, at the time.Last month, a Military Times investigation revealed that thedating back to 2014, when the US-led coalition launched its first airstrikes against IS terrorist targets.