Israel: US delegation arrives to suss out embassy relocation to Jerusalem
RT
Sun, 05 Mar 2017 03:39 UTC
Congressman Ron DeSantis (R-FL), who chairs the subcommittee on National Security for the US House Oversight Committee, arrived Saturday and plans to hold meetings with Israeli politicians and the country's prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a statement from Likud MK Yehuda Glick said. The US team plans to "closely examine the issue of transferring the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem - both from a practical standpoint as well as politically," Glick wrote, according to i24 News.
"The delegation is in Jerusalem to learn firsthand what it will mean to move the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem," Ruth Lieberman, a friend of DeSantis and a political advisor in Israel, told Jerusalem Post. "Its leadership intends to return to Congress with a report and a deeper understanding of what to expect, and of some of the decisions that have to be made as well," Lieberman added.
The delegation is reportedly scheduled to convene a news conference in Jerusalem on Sunday before leaving the country.
Speculation of the possible relocation of the US embassy has been widely condemned by the Palestinians who regard Israeli-occupied East Jerusalem as the capital of their future state. Israel, however, proclaims the entire city as its historic capital.
The "US Congress should understand that moving the US embassy to Jerusalem will explode the situation in the Mena region (Middle East and North Africa,)" Fatah spokesperson Ziad Khalil Abu Zayyad said, according to Jerusalem Post.
"This same team should consult with its military and political consultants in the (US) State Department that stated several times in the past that (such) actions put American interests and presence in the region in danger,"Abu Zayyad added.
Donald Trump pledged to recognize Jerusalem as the "undivided capital" of Israel if elected president. During his meeting with Netanyahu last month, he told the Israeli Prime Minister that the US was "looking with great care" at relocating the embassy to Jerusalem.
The US embassy is currently located in Israel's capital of Tel Aviv. Israel declared Jerusalem as its capital in 1950, although it's not formally recognized by the international community, who maintain foreign embassies in Tel Aviv.
Comment: There is more 'cost' than just fluttering away dollars in moving this embassy to Jerusalem, placating Netanyahu's paranoia and fulfilling part of his grand plan. Whatever Bibi is promising Trump, it is not the whole picture. Deepening the entrenchment and obligation of the US to Israel is not in America's best interest on any level. Should Trump lose perspective and order this move, it does not bode well locally, regionally nor globally. Nor does it further a two-state plan.
