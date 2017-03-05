One such protest, spearheaded by Sallie O. Elkordy, is taking place on Sunday, March 5, 2017. Ms. Elkordy explained in her blog, brightfuture83, that this walk, aptly named the "Empty Stroller Walk" because protesters have been asked to walk while pushing an empty stroller, was originally the idea of a grieving grandmother, Sherry Frady, who tragically lost her granddaughter, Bella, following her eight-week routine vaccinations.
Speaking live on The Mary and Sallie show, Mrs. Frady told listeners about the death of her granddaughter in the hope that others may learn from their experiences.
Mrs. Frady began the show by explaining to listeners that before her granddaughter's eight-week vaccinations, Bella was a healthy baby girl. Sadly, this was about to change.
She stated that:
According to Mrs. Frady, the family was informed by the hospital that Bella had died of double pneumonia and extensive brain damage, caused by encephalitis, a common side effect of vaccinations. Angered by the tragic events of that day, Mrs. Frady wanted to warn others about the dangers of vaccinations. She explained that encephalitis was one of the many adverse reactions listed on the vaccination inserts, which she explained are never offered to parents before vaccinations."Bella had eight vaccinations on that day, including the Prevenar and the hepatitis B. We took her home and she ran a slight fever.
We gave her Tylenol; the nurse never told us that you shouldn't give a baby Tylenol for fever, as a fever actually is their way to fight off the toxins from the vaccines, but we gave her Tylenol and after that she felt fine.
There was no indication to any problems, she never had a runny nose, she never had sniffles, she never had any signs of being ill, until October 3, and on that night she was more fussy and wanted her mom.
I sat up with her 'til 2am, rocking her, singing to her, watched TV. She was a co-sleeper, how do I broach the subject, um, but I laid her in her spot on the bed and about an hour later I got in bed beside her and she was fine. Her mom was still up with her grandmother.
So, I went to sleep and about two hours later I woke up and I could feel something was wrong but I didn't know what. I always wake up before she does to get her bottle and automatically I went to fix her bottle and after I fixed her bottle I came back to bed and by that time my daughter was already in bed asleep on the other side of her and I tried to wake her up and she wouldn't wake up and it was just a horrible, horrible experience to realize that she wasn't breathing."
Please join Mrs. Frady and Ms. Elkordy on Sunday, March 5, 2017, and on the first Sunday of every month, on your local Main Street at any time throughout the day, in memory of the many children who have died or have been injured following routine vaccinations.
Similar Protests Have Taken Place Worldwide
England
In 2009, a mother, Ms. Allison Edwards from Shropshire, UK, whose son became autistic after receiving the MMR vaccine, was granted permission to demonstrate outside the House of Commons, in protest of MP's (Members of Parliament) expenses.
the BBC:
On the Age of Autism, she explained her plight in more detail and explained why she felt the need to protest. She wrote:"My son is severely autistic, he is doubly incontinent, he has very little speech, if any at all. He can't feed himself, he can't dress himself, he is really going to need to be led around by the hand for the rest of his life ... I had to fight for his nappies, the most basic need for his disability and I can't get what I need and I saw an MP put an expenses claim in for nappies; that is appalling, absolutely appalling."
It is easy to understand her anger and frustration and she is not alone."You see I have been virtually screaming for the past five years for help through our National Health Service to provide my poor, speechless, doubly incontinent autistic son with the right amount and type of pads. When he turned 5 years of age I was allowed 3 free per day that figure never budged. He is now 12 years old and uses 8 per day. I have to supplement the extras out of my own pocket. In fact he wouldn't wear the hot and uncomfortable, rustly yellow polybacked type he was provided with and frequently ripped them and ate the contents causing major distress. How I have dreamt of an MP's face in front of me when clearing up those night-time messes!"
Belgium
In 2012, a group of parents from Belgium whose children had died following vaccinations placed a row of tiny white coffins outside the Ministry of Health. They demonstrated their anger by attaching two vaccine syringes in the sign of a crucifix onto each coffin, symbolizing the death of a child snatched cruelly by vaccinations.
World Immunization Week is an annual event organized by WHO to unite countries worldwide for a week of vaccination campaigns, public education and information sharing with the idea of promoting vaccination awareness. It is doubtful this was the kind of vaccination campaigning or vaccination awareness that WHO had in mind, as these parents gave their own interpretation of vaccination awareness by distributing leaflets on the dangers of vaccination demanding vaccination freedom for their country.
Mr. and Mrs. Sirjacobs, parents who organized the protest, said that they were outraged that so many babies and children were being injured and killed after vaccinations. They had organized the protest in memory of their own daughter Stacy, a premature baby who had died just days after receiving nine routine vaccinations at just eight weeks old.
Read the story in full on VacTruth.
Guyana
In 2015, News Guyana reported that another parent whose baby had died as a result of vaccinations had protested outside the clinic to demand justice for her baby boy.
They wrote:
They continued:"The mother and a group of other women protested the clinic as they cry out for justice.
She explained that her son was given a vaccine, which was intended for a 5 - year - old child, after the nurse mixed up his clinic card with that of his cousin."
The protests continue when parents in China also felt the need to protest on behalf of their vaccine injured children."K. Critchlow was written on both cards and that's why she mix them up. He was a very healthy baby when he attended the clinic to get his four-month vaccine, the nurse wrote down all the vaccines in the clinic card before administering the vaccine, and then she go and take out all of the vaccines and put it there and give my son the vaccine for a five year old baby."
She further noted that she woke her son up to nurse him when she saw him bleeding through his nose.
"When I took him to the hospital they said that he was dead ... they said his had brain haemorrhaged and they took a sample ... so when we went to ask the nurse if she given him the right vaccine they said it was a mistake."
Critchlow said the nurse confessed to administering the wrong vaccine; however, they are now trying to cover up the matter and were trying to retrieve the toddler's clinic card in an attempt to make changes to their record chart.""
China
In 2016, the South China Morning Post reported that approximately 70 parents of vaccine-injured children had protested outside the health commission in Beijing amid a heavy police presence. They stated that:
The report continued:"The parents gathered at the main gate of the National Health and Family Planning Commission along with about 10 children who were fit enough to join the demonstration.
They wore blue caps and white masks bearing short slogans, urging justice and awareness about their children's plight.
According to photographs provided by parents, they held up white T-shirts that read "compulsory vaccines lead to disabilities in children."They were prevented from wearing the shirts."
There are currently 134 new vaccine bills being introduced throughout the US, threatening to either limit or completely eradicate vaccine exemptions. As a consequence, it is likely that the number of protests similar to those I have outlined will increase in number as more and more children become vaccine casualties."The protests came after mainland authorities sacked and demoted 357 officials and arrested 202 suspects for their alleged involvement in a scandal in Shandong province, where a racket involving illegally traded vaccines worth 570 million yuan (HK$683.3 million) had thrived since 2010.
After nearly three hours of peaceful protest at the commission, the parents were told to address their grievances to the commission's petition office.
Parents said they came from across the country but met each other while seeking medical treatment for their children in Beijing.
Yi Wenlong, 47, from Shanxi province, said 67 families signed a petition to take legal action against the commission for "turning a blind eye to poor monitoring of children's vaccines".
"The victims developed problems as early as eight years ago, while some were afflicted only recently," Yi said."
