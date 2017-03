© Koogle TV



Starting this month, Chinese citizens wishing to travel to South Koreaaccording to media reports. Thought to bethe measure could inflict severe financial damage. outlets have reported that theheld an official meeting with Beijing tour operators on Thursday to inform them of theOperators have been told toon sale by March 15, or face fines, and even potential closure, the Financial Times reports citing a source privy to CNTA instructions. Wang Ki-young, a director at South Korea's culture ministry, which was forced to convene an emergency meeting, told the newspaper the ban will initiallybefore being rolled out across the country.China has not officially confirmed its plans but has indirectly hinted that relations between the two Asian nations are suffering- Terminal High Altitude Area Defense - a multi-billion defense system that includes a powerful"Rather than making speculations out of thin air or filling oneself with suspicions, it is better to heed the voice of the people and take effective measures to avoid affecting China-Korea relations and bilateral exchanges and cooperation," foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said in Beijing, when asked about the connection between the rumors and THAAD.According to the Korea Tourism Organization (KTO), just overSeventy percent of those came on just the type of organized trips that have now been outlawed. The visitorsin duty-free shops alone, and the KTO believes that even a 50 percent fall in the number of tourists will lead to an annual loss of $10 billion for South Korea's tourist industry. "We cannot find any good ideas against the Chinese government's moves," admitted a duty-free official in an interview with The Korea Times.While the ruling party is still in favor of the missile defense system, the opposition Democratic Party, which tops the polls, hasuntil after the next election, or even putting it off altogether, if a compromise needs to be found with China.With its recent missile tests, North Korea remains a wildcard, andNonetheless, Beijing officials have been relentless in their criticism of the proposal, whichMost visibly, South Korean artists have reportedly been denied entry visas, its cosmetics have been stopped by customs officials, while five prominent Korean shows have been taken off air, and removed from streaming sites.that agreed to free up land for THAAD - which has retail 150 branches in China - has been under what has been construed as legal pressure, subjected to frequent health inspections, and denials of construction permits.That would be a very large slice out of their business pie. The right decision would be for Lotte to defer or reject the THAAD deal," warned Chinese state agency Xinhua in an editorial last month.About number that amounted to $124 billion last year. China exports less to Korea, both in absolute terms, and in relative ones, than vice versa, as it is a much bigger economy, meaning that it can absorb any trade war more easily."We don't have to make the country bleed, but we'd better make it hurt," said another editorial in the Chinese state-owned Global Times newspaper this week.