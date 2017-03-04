© Reuters

The 26-year-old was found guilty of conspiracy to supply the Class B drug, possession with intent to supply, and possession of a stun gun.He was sentenced to two years and four months in jail for his activities as part of a five-man drug dealing network.His accomplices, Ronnie O'Donnell and Jake Renton, were found in possession of half a kilogram of cannabis, which had been stashed in the attic of a Bedfordshire property.They were handed similar sentences. Police also found a Taser disguised as a mobile phone, £2,000 ($2,450) in cash, and a collection of drug paraphernalia, including bags and weighing scales, and more dope at a second property."This was a complex investigation but our perseverance has led to the dismantling of a drugs supply group in Luton and we're pleased that these five have been convicted," Detective Sergeant Mark Pugh of Bedfordshire Police said in a statement."Drugs have no place in our community and we are committed to tackling organized criminals to reduce the circulation of these dangerous substances."We cannot over-exaggerate the damage that drugs have on people's lives; causing addiction, illness, financial ruin, and even death, and I'd urge anyone who has information about the supply of drugs in their community to get in touch with us so we can apprehend those responsible," Pugh said.