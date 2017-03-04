Trapped by the floods... It took a team of rescue workers and volunteers to get this horse back on dry land. Similar scenes are playing out across much of Peru after months of heavy rain.

Here in in the greater Lima district of Lunahuana, a landslide crashed down across a highway. Fortunately no vehicles were caught underneath. Close by in the town of Chosica, a ravine collapsed, sending muddy water gushing across the road.

Landslides and floods have left residents desperate for help. In Piura, they're trying to salvage their belongings after rainfall unlike anything they've seen in 30 years. The floods have already killed 26 people across the country and displaced almost 250,000. And it could get worse with more rain predicted.