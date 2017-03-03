© RIA Novosti / Sergey Averin
Head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), Aleksandr Zakharchenko, said that residents of the Donbass have learned to live in the blockade by the Ukrainian security officials, and now the DPR declares a blockade of the Kiev-controlled regions of Ukraine.

"We cut off all ties with Ukraine, against which we are fighting. Yes, [we] were selling coal to get money and pay salaries here. But due to the fact that we have learned to live in the blockade, we are announcing a blockade of Ukraine," he said at a press conference.

Earlier, Zakharchenko said that since March 1, external management would be introduced in enterprises of the Ukrainian jurisdiction, located on the territory of the republic, in order to overcome the crisis, arisen due to the transport blockade.

The picture below shows large industrial enterprises, where the DPR external management has been introduced.
In late January, former members of the military operation in the Donbass, including deputies of the Ukrainian Verkhovna Rada, blocked freight railway connection with the Donbass' territories, uncontrolled by Kiev. They said that any trade with the self-proclaimed republics is illegal.

Due to the blockade, the Ukrainian side cannot buy anthracite coal, which is produced in the territories of Donbass, uncontrolled by Kiev, and is one of the main fuels for Ukraine. Kiev has been forced to introduce emergency measures in the energy sector in order to save resources; some industrial enterprises have stopped their processes of production.