© SDF

Back in August, Turkey's invasion of northern Syria focused a lot on seizing ISIS territory along the border. At this point, all the easily claimable ISIS cities are gone, andIn al-Bab, Turkish forces took the city, but Syrian troops took the immediate south,Clashes between Turkey-backed rebels erupted, but eventually both started moving eastward, toward the important, Kurdish-held city of Manbij.The deal aims to allow the Syrian military to ring the Kurdish-held city, which wouldsomething they've long threatened to do. It remains to be seen how Turkey will respond to this deal, as they are party to a ceasefire with the Syrian government and other factions, but would have a much longer trek to find new Kurdish or ISIS targets to attack.