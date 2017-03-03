© Mikhail Alaeddin / Sputnik

"The Syrian army's operation in Palmyra has been a remarkable success. It has been planned and carried out under the guidance of Russian military advisers," Sergey Rudskoy, chief of the General Staff's operations department, said on Friday., General Rudskoy added.The Russian Air Force and Special Forces played a vital role in destroying IS positions outside Palmyra, he continued.Russia's brand new fixed- and rotor-wing aircraft, including the newest Kamov Ka-52 attack helicopters, were deployed in the operation.At this point, the city is fully cleared of IS militants, he said, while the government troops have seized strategic heights south of the city, carrying on with their offensive eastwards.IS's defenses around Palmyra begun to crumble on Thursday, after the Syrian Army and allied units reached the city's outskirts, supported by Russian Air Force.Palmyra, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, fell to IS in 2015. The Syrian government had liberated the city from IS terrorists in March last year, but lost it again several months later.After seizing the city for the second time, the terror group destroyed part of the Roman theater and the legendary Tetrapylon in the ancient city.The destruction was described as "a war crime" and "an immense loss for the Syrian people and for humanity" by UNESCO Director-General Irina Bokova.Before the Syrian civil war broke out in 2011, Palmyra was a top tourist attraction - famed for its one-of-their-kind Roman buildings and archaeological treasures that IS sought to annihilate - attracting tens of thousands of visitors each year.