This is a compilation of various speeches and events that took place throughout the month of February. This month is significant for rhetoric surrounding the military and national security; the 'Defender of the Motherland' Day is celebrated in Russia on the 23rd of the month every year. While it is generally considered to be the annual ''men's day", women who have participated in conflicts or who are in the military are also recognized and celebrated.

This year's rhetoric shows that Russia sees international terrorism, as well as the eastward expansion of NATO as its main national security threats. Some may argue, the two are different sides of the same coin, given Western states' support for Wahhabi cults known as ISIS, Al-Nusra and even the Right Sector in the Ukraine.