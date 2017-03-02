© Brendan McDermid / Reuters

Federal law enforcement agents have searched the offices of heavy machinery manufacturer Caterpillar in Peoria, East Peoria and Morton, Illinois. The company said it was cooperating with the authorities.Paul did not say what the agents were looking for."Law enforcement is present in various Peoria-area Caterpillar facilities executing a search warrant. Caterpillar is cooperating," company spokeswoman Corrie Scott said in a statement, offering no further comment.The facility in Morton is responsible for shipping and receiving after-market parts to facilities and dealers worldwide, Reuters reported citing the company's website.Caterpillar has previously disclosed receiving a grand jury subpoena in January 2015 related to the "movement of cash among its US and overseas subsidiaries," as well as purchases and resale of spare parts. It was not clear whether Thursday's search was in any way related to that inquiry.In its annual filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Caterpillar said it did not expect the outstanding investigations to have a "material adverse effect on the Company's consolidated results of operations, financial position or liquidity."The company's shares have dropped more than 5 percent in reaction to reports of the raids.