No, Hillary Clinton is not going away.Someone is making "Hillary for Mayor" signs and plastering them around New York City, several photos posted on Twitter show. There was one on an advertisement above the 34 Street-Herald Sq subway station:Alternet's Alexandra Rosenmann posted several other examples. There was another in a station, one on a train and even on a convenience store entrance:It's not clear who's posting the signs to create a pro-Hillary buzz."Mayor de Blasio gets a divided 45 - 46 percent job approval rating, little changed from a 47 - 47 percent approval rating in a November 16 survey ... The mayor does not deserve reelection, New York City voters say 49 - 42 percent.""In the Clinton - de Blasio matchup, Clinton leads 61 - 29 percent among Democrats and 45 - 31 percent among independent voters. Republicans back de Blasio 28 - 18 percent. She leads among men and women and black, white and Hispanic voters. She also leads in every borough except Staten Island, which goes to de Blasio 28 - 22 percent," according to Quinnipiac."New Yorkers aren't in love with Mayor Bill de Blasio, but they seem to like him better than other possible choices - except Hillary Clinton, who probably is an impossible choice," said Tim Malloy, assistant director of the Quinnipiac University Poll."None of the possible contenders has made any real noise or spent any money, so this race still could get interesting."