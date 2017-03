© J. Scott Applewhite/AP



Monday for the rapid defeat of ISIS that was reportedly an updated version of the Obama administration's strategy of relying on local forces to carry the brunt of the fight. "It is a plan to rapidly defeat ISIS," said Navy Capt. Jeff Davis, a Pentagon spokesman, but he stressed thatThe plan called for thein what Davis called ato defeating the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria.that was focused on ISIS but was also shaped to include other "trans-regional" terrorist groups, Davis said. "This is really a framework for broader discussion."by Trump, who had said that if elected he wouldOn Jan, 27, Trump went to the Pentagon for the first time to sign an executive order directing Mattis to draw up the plan within 30 days.At the White House, Mattis outlined the plan to theled by the new National Security Advisor, Army Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster, Davis said. The Principals CommitteeMcMaster had been at the Pentagon last Friday to be briefed on Mattis' proposals which Davis described in general terms asDavis said Mattis intended the plan to require choices by the president and his team "but it's not a "check-the-block, pick A or B or C kind of a plan."The military under the Obama administration was strongly opposed to the introduction of major elements of U.S. conventional forces into the fight against ISIS in Iraq and Syria, and backed the train, advise and assist role with local forces.U.S. commanders have suggested that the new plan would involve U.S. troops moving closer to the front lines while still avoiding ground combat. Trump has said he would favor thewhich would require large numbers of U.S. troops to police and protect them, but there wasLast week,told reporters traveling with him in the Mideast that the U.S.now closing on the ISIS stronghold of Raqqa. At the Brookings Institute last week , Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Joseph Dunford said that the U.S. was looking to thefollowing the ouster of ISIS from its last remaining stronghold in the northwestern Iraqi city of Mosul."We have, as has NATO, begun a dialogue about a long-term commitment to grow the capacity, maintain the capacity of Iraqi Security Forces, butDunford said.When asked about the Mattis plan, Dunford said "It's fair to say we'll provide him (Trump) a full range of options."