© David McGlynn

A 47-year-old financial company executive was killed Wednesday when he jumped from a luxury apartment building on the Upper West Side, authorities said.Kevin Bell jumped from a ninth-floor kitchen window at the famed Apthorp building on West End Avenue near West 79th Street around 7:20 a.m., a source told The Post.He landed on some scaffolding that was set up in front of the building and was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.He left behind a wife and two daughters, a worker at the building said. His family was at home when he jumped, according to the source."The family is hysterical. He was under a lot of meds. He did not give a specific reason why he jumped, but he was depressed," the source said.Bell, a graduate of Duke University, worked at Arrowgrass Capital Partners, where he was head of credit risk, according to his LinkedIn page. He previously worked at Saba Capital Management, Citadel Investment group, Citigroup and Deutsche Bank, according to his page."We are deeply saddened that our friend and colleague Kevin Bell has passed away today. We extend our sympathies and condolences to his family," Arrowgrass spokesman Nick Lord told The Post in a statement from the UK.A building worker said some residents saw the man's body. "A couple of our residents reported hearing a thud," the worker said. "The daughter of a tenant looked out the window and she told her mother there was a man lying down on the scaffolding."The worker said the mother saw the body and notified building workers. "He was bleeding," the worker said. "Some of the residents are pretty shaken up."Among the Apthorp building's famed tenants were Al Pacino, Sydney Poitier and singer and Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Hudson.The building, which is modeled after the Palazzo Pitti in Florence, is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and takes up an entire city block, from Broadway to West End Avenue between 78th and 79th streets.