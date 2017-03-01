© Patrick Foto/Shutterstock

A group of visitors at a Tunisia zoo has stoned a crocodile to death, authorities in the capital said Wednesday, denouncing the "savage" act.The municipality of Tunis posted gory pictures on Facebook of the dead animal's head next to what appeared to be a bloodied paving slab and another large rock.The municipality said the act at the Belvedere Zoo in central Tunis was "savage behaviour". The animal died after being hit on the head by two large rocks late Tuesday afternoon, Amor Ennaifer, a vet at the zoo, told AFP.Ennaifer said the zoo has signs and guards but this was not enough, especially during school holidays."There are more than 150 species in the zoo. We can't put a guard in front of each cage," he said. "People need to be aware of the need to respect animals."The behaviour of zoo visitors often causes controversy. Last year, images showing the zoo covered with litter caused an outcry on social media. The management blamed zoo visitors for the "catastrophic situation".Source: Agence France-Presse