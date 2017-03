© Getty

The topics ultimately materialized in the speech. A senior administration official told Axios that Ivanka worked with Senior Adviser Stephen Miller on parts of the speech and looked to give it a more hopeful tone.Since Trump took office, Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, have been the subject of multiple anonymous sources that portrayed them as a force of moderation in the White House. A Politico report in early February, for example, claimed that the pair helped stop a planned executive order rolling back workplace protections for LGBT employees.In his speech before a joint session of Congress Tuesday, Trump outlined a sweeping policy agenda, reiterating many of his usual talking points about fighting terrorism and repealing the Affordable Care Act.Hours before the speech, Trump signed an executive order aimed at undoing the Clean Water Rule, an environmental regulation implemented under former President Barack Obama.