First daughter Ivanka Trump pushed for lines about paid family leave, women's health and a clean environment to be included in her father's Tuesday night address to Congress, Axios reported on Wednesday.

The topics ultimately materialized in the speech. A senior administration official told Axios that Ivanka worked with Senior Adviser Stephen Miller on parts of the speech and looked to give it a more hopeful tone.

"The speech was all [Stephen] Miller, but Ivanka worked hard on it with him on many of the parts, especially affirming that the president's desire to have an uplifting and aspirational speech was right," the official said in an email to Axios.

Since Trump took office, Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, have been the subject of multiple anonymous sources that portrayed them as a force of moderation in the White House. A Politico report in early February, for example, claimed that the pair helped stop a planned executive order rolling back workplace protections for LGBT employees.

In his speech before a joint session of Congress Tuesday, Trump outlined a sweeping policy agenda, reiterating many of his usual talking points about fighting terrorism and repealing the Affordable Care Act.

But the president also appeared to take a softer tone on many issues. At one point, he vowed to protect "clean air and clean water" and, at another, called for Congress to support paid family leave.

Hours before the speech, Trump signed an executive order aimed at undoing the Clean Water Rule, an environmental regulation implemented under former President Barack Obama.

The address took a decidedly more optimistic tone than usual for Trump, whose inauguration address was marked by warnings about "American carnage."