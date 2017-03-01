© AP Photo/ Mussa Qawasma

The Unlawful Combatants Law allows the Israeli military to detain civilians based on suspicion and gives the detainees no traditional legal protections, the director of Al Mezan Center for Human Rights said Wednesday.. This law needs to be abolished," Issam Younis was quoted as saying in his organization's joint statement with Human Right Watch (HRW).According to the human rights watchdogs, the "obscure" law places the burden of having to prove their innocence on the detainees and limits judicial review.The Israeli law passed in 2002 defined an unlawful combatant as someone participating in hostile actions against Israel or belonging to a force engaged in such activities that make it impossible to extend the status of the prisoner of war to the participant. The 2008 amendment to the law introduced restrictions on the duration of the detention, but still allows incarceration based on "reasonable cause."