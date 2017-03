South Lakes Safari Zoo in Cumbria, north west England, has been found responsible for the deaths of 486 animals in its care, some of which perished from avoidable causes, including emaciation and hypothermia.Campaigners have called for the zoo's license to be removed , after a report found an abnormal 12 percent death rate among its animals between 2013 and 2016.Cases such as an African spurred Goliath tortoise, which died after being electrocuted by an electric fence, were "preventable" according to the Captive Animals Protection Society."We investigated the zoo last summer and in our short time there we found animal welfare issues," the Society's campaigns officer, Maddy Taylor, said after describing the recent findings "nothing short of shocking."The zoo was already fined £255,000 ($316,000) last June for health and safety breaches, after a zookeeper was mauled to death by a Sumatran tiger in 2013.David Gill, who currently holds the license for South Lakes Safari, handed over management to the Cumbria Zoo Company Ltd at the end of last year."Mr Gill remains the licence holder, but otherwise has stepped away from all trading and management activities connected with the zoo," a spokesman for Gill said, after the businessman was found "not a fit and suitable person" to lead a zoo.Gill applied for a renewed licence in early 2016, and was rejected by Barrow Borough Council, but due to a loophole in the law, old licenses continue operating until renewal applications have been processed or withdrawn.