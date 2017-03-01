© Sergei Karpukhin / Reuters



The Russian anti-doping system failed to fulfill its function, and Russia should listen to the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), as doping cases are unacceptable, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said."This is absolutely unacceptable and it means that the Russian anti-doping system failed, and it's our fault - we should spell it out and admit it," Putin said."I'm counting on the Investigative Committee to see the probe [into the doping cases] through to the end, and to expose everyone guilty," Putin also said.The Russian president also dwelled on what the future holds for the anti-doping movement in Russia, and said he wants to set up a strict and efficient scheme to fight doping practices."We will do our best to get meaningful and efficient work with all our partners, including WADA and IOC [International Olympic Committee]," he said.About a week ago, the president of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC), Alexander Zhukov, said that the new national anti-doping program would be ready to be presented in March or April.Based on the first part of McLaren's report published last June, WADA recommended that Russia be excluded from all major competitions due to doping allegations. The second part of the report, which was published last December, claimed that more than 1,000 Russian athletes participating in the summer, winter, and Paralympic competitions had benefited from an alleged plot to conceal positive doping tests.