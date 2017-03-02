© KABC
Valentine Herrera, 76, was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after being attacked by two pit bulls in Lincoln Heights on Thursday, Feb. 2.
A 76-year-old victim of a vicious pit pull attack earlier this month has died, according to family members.

Valentine Herrera was critically injured after he and his small dog were mauled by two neighborhood pit bulls in Lincoln Heights.

The man's Pomeranian was killed.

The incident happened shortly before 6 p.m. in the 2600 block of Lincoln Park Avenue on Feb. 2.

Herrera's family said Herrera was in grave condition until earlier this week but passed away Monday afternoon.

A GoFundMe account was set up to raise funds. To donate, visit https://www.gofundme.com/3fdokt4.