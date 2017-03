© KABC



A 76-year-old victim of a vicious pit pull attack earlier this month has died, according to family members.The incident happened shortly before 6 p.m. in the 2600 block of Lincoln Park Avenue on Feb. 2.Herrera's family said Herrera was in grave condition until earlier this week but passed away Monday afternoon.A GoFundMe account was set up to raise funds. To donate, visit https://www.gofundme.com/3fdokt4.