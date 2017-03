© Ma'am News Agency



Abdullah Haroun al-Anati, 14, from the Shufat camp in occupied East Jerusalem, was shot by the IDF during a raid on Monday. Israeli forces accuse the teen of throwing stones at military vehicles, a charge his mother denies [right hand?]his mother Abir said.and as they reached the camp, which is surrounded on three sides by a separation wall, there were clashes near the checkpoint. After losing sight of Abdullah as he walked ahead, moments later she was told that he had been shot."Israeli soldiers at the checkpoint allowed the ambulance to pass aftershe said, adding that soldiers followed the ambulance in a military vehicle, demanding the driver take him to Hadassah Medical Center in Jerusalem. Fatah spokesperson Thaer al-Fasfous reported the same account earlier Monday. According to al-Fasfous,Al-Anati was questioned by an Israeli official in hospital for two hours, his mother said. "Soldiers are present in the room and they don't allow me to talk to my son or come close to him."between the West Bank and East Jerusalem on the same day. An Israeli military spokesperson saidShe was treated at a medical center in Shufat camp.