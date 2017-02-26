© Beawiharta / Reuters

Space nerds are in for a treat on Sunday when the moon blocks out the sun in an annual solar eclipse that will cloak more than two dozen countries and three continents in momentary darkness.Astronomers can see the cosmic display from 8:16am ET (US), but, unfortunately for northern hemisphere stargazers, the eclipse will only be visible in the southern half of our planet, moving across South America, the Atlantic Ocean, Antarctica, and Africa.The eclipse is known as the 'ring of fire' eclipse because when our moon passes between Earth and the Sun it acquires a brief, fiery outline.At its peak the eclipse will last a meagre one minute and 22 seconds, however the lucky ones will feel the temperature drop and light blocked out in what many ancient cultures believed to be an omen, a warning sign of chaos and upheaval.Unlucky Northern hemisphere dwellers can watch the phenomenon unfold here live.