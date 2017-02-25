In our increasingly busy lives, a glimpse of a wren or a blackbird can offer a moment's respite from everyday worries.Now researchers have found that living close to bird life can cut the risk of suffering from stress and depression.Lead author Dr Daniel Cox, a research fellow at the University of Exeter, said: 'This study starts to unpick the role that some key components of nature play for our mental wellbeing.'Birds around the home, and nature in general, show great promise in preventative health care, making cities healthier, happier places to live.'The latest study surveyed the mental health of 274 people of different ages and income brackets, and conducted extensive surveys of the number of birds in the morning and afternoon in Milton Keynes, Bedford and Luton.It found levels of depression, anxiety and stress fell by people just going outside and depended on the number of birds they could see in an afternoon.In the study, common types of birds including blackbirds, robins, blue tits and crows were spotted. But the study did not find a relationship between the species of birds and mental health, but rather the number of birds people could see from their windows, in the garden or in their neighbourhood.Dr Cox said: 'It appears people just like seeing birds, the more birds the better, whether that is a blackbird or a crow. In another study we show that watching birds in the garden makes people feel more relaxed and connected to nature.'This may be because a different study by this group found in urban areas that people know the common birds like robins and blackbirds, but are less able to distinguish other species. They may get a great tit and blue tit confused, for example, but they get the same experience from both.'The academics studied afternoon bird numbers, which tend to be lower than birds generally seen in the morning, because more people are likely to be up, about and outside at that time.The research, conducted with the University of Queensland and the British Trust for Ornithology, is published in the journal Bioscience.Dr Gavin Siriwardena, head of terrestrial ecology at the BTO, who led its work on this study, said: 'If we want to design our urban landscapes so that people get more wildlife-related benefit, we need to consider what people actually experience, not just what is there.'A woodland on the edge of town might tick a conservation box, but mature trees in gardens might be better for human health, even if they support fewer birds.'