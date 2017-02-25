As a reminder, two weeks ago we observed that according to Chaffetz, town-hall protests are far from spontaneous, organic events, and were in fact carefully orchestrated events, which saw protesters "bused" in from afar:
Chaffetz shot back, and told KSL that the raucous reception he received at Thursday evening's town hall meeting was "bullying and an attempt at intimidation" from a crowd opposed to President Donald Trump's election. More importantly, the republican accused paid interests (here the name of George Soros has been heard frequently in recent months) of orchestrating the rising protests and violence at Republican townhalls. Chaffets said the crowd that filled the auditorium at Brighton High School in Cottonwood Heights and spilled over into a protest outside, included people brought in from other states to disrupt the meeting.Democrats have insisted that recent town hall outbursts against Republican politicians occurred organically, likening them to the Tea Party.
"Absolutely. I know there were," he said, suggesting it was "more of a paid attempt to bully and intimidate" than a reflection of the feelings of his 3rd District constituents.
"You could see it online a couple days before, a concerted effort in part to just cause chaos," the Utah Republican said Friday.
President Donald Trump yesterday tweeted that the "so-called angry crowds in home districts of some Republicans are actually, in numerous occasions, planned out by liberal activists. Sad!"
It is now clear that Trump is correct and this so-called 'Townhall Project' is organized and centralized, not organic...
FreeBeacon's Joe Schoffstall reports that a group serving as a central hub of information for congressional town halls was founded by a former Hillary Clinton campaign staffer and its parent company is located at the same address as an organization funded by liberal billionaire George Soros.
The Town Hall Project, a group that serves as a one-stop shop of information for town hall protests across the country, is connected to a former Clinton staffer and is also closely affiliated with a number of liberal groups.
The group, which has been referenced by media outlets on numerous occasions, bills itself as a "volunteer-powered, grassroots effort that empowers constituents across the country to have face-to-face conversations with their elected representatives."
founded the Town Hall Project. Dahman claimed on CNN that the town hall events are "all organic and happening at the grassroots level."
Dahman's group is closely involved with MoveOn.org, a major progressive activist group that recently launched a website, called ResistanceRecess.com, to encourage activists to attend town hall events.
The Town Hall Project's parent company is The Action Network, which was involved in demonstrations against Walmart and the protests in Ferguson.
Finally, we note the projects potential links to billionaire George Soros...
The Action Network is located at the same Washington, D.C., address as United We Dream, the "largest immigrant youth-led organization in the nation." United We Dream has received funding from liberal billionaire George Soros. It began organizing "sanctuary campus" anti-Trump protests shortly after the election.
The Action Network also shares the same address as Change to Win, the labor organizing group.
Change to Win's leadership council is chaired by James P. Hoffa, president of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters. Its secretary is Mary Kay Henry, president of the SEIU.
The Town Hall Project's website refers readers to the Indivisible Guide, a "practical guide for resisting the Trump agenda." The guide includes information on how to "organize local groups to fight for your congressional district" and "four local advocacy tactics that actually work."
A Town Hall Project spokesman told the Washington Free Beacon that the Action Network is a service used to manage their list of volunteers and supporters and that the group would never pay any person to attend a town hall. They added that anyone is free to use their services.
Update February 23, 2017, 10:40 a.m.: This post has been updated to reflect comment from the Town Hall Project.
