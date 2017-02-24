© Google Maps/USGS
A earthquake magnitude 6.9 (ml/mb) has struck on Friday, 283 km S of Ndoi Island, Fiji (176 miles). Exact location of event, depth 396.08 km, -178.845° West, -23.2032° South. The 6.9-magnitude earthquake was detected at 05:28:43 / 5:28 am (local time epicenter). Exact time and date of earthquake 24/02/17 / 2017-02-24 17:28:43 / February 24, 2017 @ 5:28 pm UTC/GMT. Id of earthquake: us20008m3t.

Event ids that are associated: at00olw37x, pt17055051, us20008m3t. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 396.08 km (246 miles) below the earth's surface. A tsunami warning has been issued near Ndoi Island in Fiji (Does not indicate if a tsunami actually did or will exist).

Each year there are an estimated 135 quakes in the world. Earthquakes 6.0 to 6.9 may cause a lot of damage in very populated areas. In the past 24 hours, there have been two, in the last 10 days three, in the past 30 days five and in the last 365 days fourty-three earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater that was reported nearby.