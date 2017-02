© Google Maps/USGS

In the past 24 hours, there have been two, in the last 10 days three, in the past 30 days five

A earthquake magnitude 6.9 (ml/mb) has struck on Friday, 283 km S of Ndoi Island, Fiji (176 miles). Exact location of event, depth 396.08 km, -178.845° West, -23.2032° South. The 6.9-magnitude earthquake was detected at 05:28:43 / 5:28 am (local time epicenter). Exact time and date of earthquake 24/02/17 / 2017-02-24 17:28:43 / February 24, 2017 @ 5:28 pm UTC/GMT. Id of earthquake : us20008m3t. Event ids that are associated : at00olw37x, pt17055051, us20008m3t. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 396.08 km (246 miles) below the earth's surface. A tsunami warning has been issued near Ndoi Island in Fiji (Does not indicate if a tsunami actually did or will exist).Each year there are an estimated 135 quakes in the world. Earthquakes 6.0 to 6.9 may cause a lot of damage in very populated areas.and in the last 365 days fourty-three earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater that was reported nearby.