© Pixabay

Residents of Amariya in northern India's Uttar Pradesh are horrified after finding a junkie in his den with a half-eaten corpse of a seven year old boy who had gone missing from the area a few days ago.Nazim Miyan, who had been thrown out of his home due to substance abuse, had been living in a shed the same locality. He was not social, so people seldom checked on him.Locals came to know about the gruesome murder only when the horrified mother raised an alarm. According to local media reports, enraged residents dragged Miyan out of his den and tried to beat him to death. However, police intervened and took him away. Onlookers said, Miyan surrendered to the police without resistance."The body was lying on the floor with the decapitated head beside it. The skin on the abdomen was missing and internal body parts and bloodstains were scattered across the room," a stunned police official told the media.Miyan has been charged with kidnapping and murder. When he was produced before a local court, Miyan reportedly refused to speak on anything. Further investigations into the case is underway, according to the police.Meanwhile, hundreds of Amariya residents have gathered outside the local police station demanding that the police hand Miyan over to them so that he can be killed instantly.