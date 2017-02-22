© Suhaib Salem / Reuters

The Libyan people are still suffering because Western powers continue to fuel the ongoing conflict there, the cousin of slain leader Muammar Gaddafi has said on the sixth anniversary of the Arab Spring, adding that the West should apologize and leave Libya alone."On this anniversary of the Arab Spring, we must demand an apology to all Libyans - those whose homes were destroyed, those who were humiliated. On their behalf, I demand that the UN Security Council and the leading world powers apologize for what happened in 2011."Friday marked six years since the start of the Arab Spring, a wave of violent and non-violent protests that engulfed the Middle East and North Africa.The civil unrest that broke out in Libya on this revolutionary tide came after the US-backed bombing campaign of the country toppled its long-time leader Gaddafi.The nation has since been torn apart by fighting between different armed gangs and factions seeking control, including terrorist group Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL), as well as two rival governments - the internationally-recognized government in Tobruk (GNA) and the Tripoli-based General National Congress (GNC) formed by Islamists. The two bodies agreed to form a unity government under an agreement proposed by the UN in December 2015, yet there still are numerous stumbling blocks which the sides have so far failed to overcome.Gaddaf al-Dam stresses that the conflict was stirred up by the West, and that it should be held accountable.He believes the international community was not only wrong to interfere in Libya in the first place, but must now stop its meddling to let Libya deal with the crisis itself."Unfortunately, the international community is still trying to manage the conflict in Libya - and doesn't want to step aside. We are caught in a swamp. Every day there are meetings, in Tunisia, in Geneva... How much more of this? We are not children," he stated, noting that the conflict in his view can only be solved through negotiations between representatives of all rival factions in Libya - including those who are now in prison, like Gaddafi's son and former prominent political figure Saif al-Islam - and without foreign intervention.Despite his calls to the West to let Libya manage the conflict on its own, Gaddaf al-Dam says the international community does not really want the crisis to end, seeing the war in Libya as only a part of the West's bigger plot to destabilize all the Muslim states of the Middle East and North Africa."This hell, which was organized by Western countries in the region, aims to split the countries, and it is not only about Libya. [...] Gaddafi in this regard was not an astrologist - he had the information and facts on his desk. He knew the history and was a revolutionary figure who tried to carry the values and principles of the 1969 revolution through the years. The aim of the revolution was to unite the Muslim Ummah [religious community] and the entire African continent, but as Gaddafi knew about [the West's] plot and fought with it, he was killed," Gaddaf al-Dam said.The Libyan revolution of 1969, known as the al-Fateh Revolution or the 1st September Revolution, was a military coup that led to the overthrow of King Idris. It was carried out by the Free Officers Movement, a group of rebel military officers led by Colonel Gaddafi.