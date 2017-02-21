This time, it is the persecution and punishment of a Canadian Biology and Physics teacher for daring to question the safety of vaccination and, even worse, allegedly asking medical professionals about the side effects of certain medications and whether or not students were being informed as to the possible dangers.
The story goes something like this, according to the Simco Reporter,
Sullivan approached the nurses and requested the product information sheets related to the various vaccines. He read the potential side effects to his students. In rare cases, these effects include, vasculitis, Guillain-Barre syndrome, encephalopathy and, in the case of the MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) vaccine, death.Two days later, Sullivan found himself in the Principal's office and was told he was being written up for harassment. Apparently, asking nurses if the material being injected into your body is safe or asking them if they have informed someone else of that possible side effects qualifies as harassing them. Perhaps Canadian nurses are going to the same medical schools Western doctors have been attending for years, where the quality of education inexplicably causes a case of malignant narcissism.
In his letter, Sullivan said his students were not aware of these risks. He asked the nurses administering the vaccines if they were informing the students about them. Sullivan says he was told no.
"Two days later, I was asked to meet with the school principal and was informed I was being written up for harassment of the health unit nurses," Sullivan says in his letter. "The accusation requires that I show up in front of the Ontario College of Teachers Feb. 21 and Feb. 22 for a disciplinary hearing."
The Ontario College of Teachers doesn't necessarily dispute the details as recounted by Sullivan although it clearly tries to dramatize the incident. Even with the hyperbole, the OCT accusations read more like a religious tribunal for someone daring to question the dogma of the Church as it does for anything else.
As Simco Reformer reports,
The notice says Sullivan "attended the school's cafeteria a second time and told students not to get vaccinated and/or suggested that they should not get vaccinated; told students they could die as a result of the vaccination and/or that one of the side effects of the vaccine was death."According to the Simco Reformer,
The Notice of Hearing says Sullivan "attended at the school's office during class time to discuss vaccination of students" and "left his class unattended."
The notice says Sullivan "attended at the school's cafeteria a third time and accused a public health nurse of hiding information from him about the content of the vaccines."
The notice says the Grand Erie District School Board suspended Sullivan without pay April 15, 2015. Sullivan said this week that the suspension lasted one day. He has since rejoined the faculty at WDHS.
The Grand Erie District School Board would not answer questions regarding Sullivan's situation. "This is a personnel matter and we're unable to comment," Scott Sincerbox, superintendent of human resources, said Wednesday in an email, the School Board's only statement.
In an interview this week, Sullivan wondered when scientific inquiry became taboo in Ontario schools.Obviously, the biggest crime of all is the fact that Sullivan spread his "free thought" disease to his impressionable students by reading the side effects aloud to them, causing them to realize that blindly trusting authority is perhaps not always the best course. One heretic can often be overlooked but a heretic who insists on spreading doubt in authority or in authorized dogma is a danger to society.
"I never said anything that day that was outside the manufacturer's insert," Sullivan said. "I was very careful about that. I was actually warned before not to talk about vaccines. But I have to. It's part of my curriculum."
In his letter, Sullivan says the way he has been treated "raises serious questions."
"When did it become unprofessional to read a label to a class? When did it become harassment to ask a nurse about the side effects of a medical product? When did it become harassment to ask if nurses were honouring their professional ethic of informed consent?"
"Unless the Ontario College of Teachers has a change of heart, it appears it is now considered unprofessional for a teacher to ask questions about vaccines in Ontario or if students are properly being informed prior to a medical procedure," Sullivan says at the conclusion of his letter.
"I plan to continue reading labels and asking questions. And I will be encouraging my students to do the same. To do anything less would be irresponsible, unethical and a violation of our Charter rights and responsibilities."
Sullivan's hearing will be held at the OCT office on Bloor Street in downtown Toronto.
It's good to know that the OCT and the School Board is making sure that "critical thought" isn't going to metastasize in their young people and cause an entire region's youth to grow up believing they can think for themselves or have minds of their own. It's best to instill a sense of unquestioning fealty in them while they are young so that, when they grow older, Canada will have a perfectly domesticated population who will finally achieve a peaceful society, even if it is as a result of their lack of ability to pose any problems for the establishment.
Oh Canada . . . .
