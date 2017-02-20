© China Daily



shortly after the US presidential election. Two months earlier, China's trademark review board announced it had invalidated a rival claim for the Trump trademark. Last week the trademark wasafter a three-month notice period for objections expired."The Trump Organization has been actively enforcing its trademark rights in China forand its latest trademark registration is a natural result of those efforts -- all of which took place years before President Trump even announced his candidacy," Alan Garten, the Trump Organization's chief legal officer, was cited as saying by CNN Money.Norman Eisen, a White House ethics counsel under President Obama, said: "China is going to want concessions from Mr. Trump, and this is now the first in what will be a series of efforts to influence him."The newwhich are not a core business for the Trump Organization. The company, however, places great value on anything with the Trump brand. It is "key to the value of the Trump Organization's assets," said Trump's lawyer Sheri Dillon.According to the Associated Press,Cases of similar names and trademarks appear in China regularly. In December, a Chinese court ruled for US basketball legend Michael Jordan. It said sportswear company Qiaodan had to stop using the Chinese characters that make up the name Jordan.Experts saythat want to protect their trademarks. "You could say there's a nice ray of sunshine; that perhaps things are changing for foreign brands," said Dan Plane, a China intellectual property expert in Hong Kong.Despite the tough rhetoric on China during the election campaign,Trump has repeatedly criticized China's trade practices, claiming many of them were unfair.