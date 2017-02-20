Society's Child
China: Trump receives trademark protection, rights to his brand
RT
Mon, 20 Feb 2017 11:01 UTC
"The Trump Organization has been actively enforcing its trademark rights in China for more than a decade and its latest trademark registration is a natural result of those efforts -- all of which took place years before President Trump even announced his candidacy," Alan Garten, the Trump Organization's chief legal officer, was cited as saying by CNN Money. However, Trump's opponents see the move by Beijing as political.
Norman Eisen, a White House ethics counsel under President Obama, said: "China is going to want concessions from Mr. Trump, and this is now the first in what will be a series of efforts to influence him."
The new trademark covers construction related services which are not a core business for the Trump Organization. The company, however, places great value on anything with the Trump brand. It is "key to the value of the Trump Organization's assets," said Trump's lawyer Sheri Dillon.
According to the Associated Press, Trump has 49 pending trademark applications, and 77 have already been registered in his name.
Cases of similar names and trademarks appear in China regularly. In December, a Chinese court ruled for US basketball legend Michael Jordan. It said sportswear company Qiaodan had to stop using the Chinese characters that make up the name Jordan.
Experts say Beijing is becoming more responsive to Western companies that want to protect their trademarks. "You could say there's a nice ray of sunshine; that perhaps things are changing for foreign brands," said Dan Plane, a China intellectual property expert in Hong Kong. "But [the Trump decision] really was a bit of a bolt out of the blue, particularly in relation to the case's history and the decision's timing."
Despite the tough rhetoric on China during the election campaign, Trump so far has not followed through with his promises to label Beijing a currency manipulator on his first day in office or to impose heavy trade tariffs. Trump has repeatedly criticized China's trade practices, claiming many of them were unfair.
Comment: 23 Nov 2016 - Trump trademarks grow, not all from US president-elect
By Zhang Zhao - China Daily
US President-elect Donald Trump, as a famous entrepreneur, has filed more than 80 trademarks in China using his name over the past decade, most of which have been granted. According to a report on Beijing Youth Daily, Trump filed his first five trademarks in 2005. In 2015 alone, when he announced he would take part in the presidential election, he filed more than 40 trademark applications in China.
The applied trademarks cover a wide range of businesses, such as real estate, financial services, insurance and education.Trump trademarks grow, not all from US president-elect.Besides his name Trump and Donald Trump, as well as their Chinese translations, the trademarks also include Trump Estates, Trump Plaza and Trump International Hotel& Tower.
However, Trump is not the only one in China applying trademarks with the word Trump. In December 2006, Trump filed an application at the national trademark office for a Trump trademark in the category of house interior decoration and repair services. The application was rejected because a Chinese man named Dong Wei had applied the same trademark in the same category just two weeks earlier.
"However, as Trump has now become the next US president, it is likely that the Chinese trademark office will reject any Trump trademark applications from other people in the future," it was said.
