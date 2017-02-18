What is Undecenoic acid?

Medical Uses

Can undecenoic acid really kill candida?

Oral use of undecenoic acid

Undecenoic acid vs caprylic acid - what is the difference?

Undecenoic acid Caprylic acid Other names 10-undecenoic acid, Undecylenic acid, and Undec-10-enoic acid Octanoic acid, N-octanoic acid, Octylic acid, N-caprylic acid, N-octylic acid Source Castor oil Coconut oil, milk, palm oil Chemistry Medium chain (11 carbon), unsaturated fatty acid Medium chain (8 carbon), saturated fatty acid Natural or synthetic Synthetic - prepared by cracking castor oil under high pressure Occurs naturally in the food sources. Form Liquid Liquid Smell in pure form Unpleasant, sweat-like Unpleasant, rancid-like Taste in pure form Unpleasant Tasteless Irritant Yes, skin and mucous membranes Yes, skin and mucous membranes Antifungal/anti-candida Activity Active in acidic environment (pH 4.5 to 6)



Higher anti-candida activity than caprylic acid Active in acidic environment (pH 4.5 - 6) Mechanism of anti-candida activity Prevents conversion to pathogenic form; affects cell integrity by disrupting cell membrane; reduces virulence by affecting virulence enzymes Integrates into the cell membrane and disrupts the integrity of the cell; inhibits both the pathogenic and non-pathogenic forms of candida Antibacterial Activity Lower anti-bacterial activity than caprylic acid (Reference) More active on Gram positive than Gram negative bacteria

Can it be used topically?

What are some good food sources of this acid?

Is it also helpful against parasites?

Is it okay to take 10-undecenoic acid during pregnancy?

I have heard it is good for nail fungus is that true?

What are some side-effects?