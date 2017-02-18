© Getty Images



Chancellor Angela Merkel and FM Sigmar Gabriel have pledged toto counter numerous security threats, including Russia's perceived "aggression." "Germany is conscious of its responsibility," Merkel said at a joint briefing with the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau following their meeting in Berlin.The chancellor stressed that Germany would abide by its commitment tobut added it's a long-time goal that is likely to beIn 2014, NATO members agreed at a summit in Wales that those countries that spend less than two percent of their economic output on defense will bring it in line with NATO demands in ten years.Germany currently spends only aboutbut Merkel noted that it already increased military spending by"We must do more here, no question, but the matters of development aid and crisis prevention are also important," she said, as cited by Reuters.FM Gabriel echoed her words at the G20 foreign ministers meeting in Germany this week. "There is no question that Europe will have to take more responsibility for that (military spending), but wehe said. He also earlier told reporters that Germany would spend some € 25 billion ($ 26.5 billion) a year more on defense to meet the target set by NATO.He said, however, that excessive focus on military spending would prevent European countries from solving other global problems that are no less important.Gabriel told reporters at the end of the two gathering held in Bonn."An important message from this G20 [meeting] was that peace and development prospects are two sides of the same coin," he added. He also said that Germany already had to spend some"That shows that focusing on military interventions also taps funding thathe said.Other senior German officials, includingalso expressed strong support for the idea of increased defense spending. Schaeuble reaffirmed Germany's commitment to increase military expenditure but said the"It is a matter of security; we have to do it together, inside NATO and a more efficient European contribution. We are moving in that direction with the European defense union. We have to spend more money on this, we have decided to do so in the German government, no doubt, we will meet our obligations," the finance minister said on the first day of the international Munich Security Conference.Earlier, he wrote in a piece for the German Funke media group that "it is high time that we think more about theapart from all the homework we have to do within the EU," adding thatSchaeuble also advocated for increased defense spending from European countries to ensure the "duties and responsibilities are distributed appropriately in the transatlantic alliance." He also criticized Eurosceptics by saying "the European Union is indispensable" and all major modern problems could not be "answered by going it alone."Also at the Munich Security Conference, von der Leyen once again referred to the perceived 'Russian threat' as she argued for the necessity of more spending on arms.she said, pointing to what she described asshe said. She added that Germany will not only increase its defense spending but will also play a greater role in NATO combat operations, adding thatVon der Leyen also announced thatin April in response to concerns that Russian hackers could meddle in the upcoming German elections.She then turned to Washington andand alienating US allies in Europe. "There can be no policy of equidistance between allies on the one hand and those who are openly testing our values, our borders," she said. "Our American friends know that their tone towards Europe and NATO has a direct impact on the cohesion of our continent."During his election campaign, Trump repeatedly criticized NATO, calling the organization "obsolete." Trump also suggested that the US might not come to the aid of an ally which did not meet the defense expenditure target of two percent of GDP.In early February, during a phone conversation, Trump and Merkel agreed on the "fundamental importance" of the NATO alliance and the need for all members to pay their fair share.While NATO claims that its military maneuvers on Russia's borders are aimed at preventing a conflict rather than provoking it, Russia remains skeptical, citing a long record of NATO moves which Moscow considers to be either compromising its national security or violating international law.Russia's envoy to NATO said this week. Aleksandr Grushko warned that NATO is in danger of being stuck in a "vicious circle" of an arms buildup "from which it will be very difficult to get out."