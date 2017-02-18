Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree entitled "On Recognizing Documents and License Plates issued to Citizens of Ukraine and Non-Citizens Permanently Residing on the Territories of Separate Districts of the Donetsk and Lugansk Regions of Ukraine," the Kremlin's press service has reported.The decree states that this measure is being adopted temporarily until the political settlement of the conflict in Donbass.The decree reads:"Establish, temporarily until the political settlement of the situation in separate areas of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions of Ukraine on the grounds of the Minsk Agreements, that:a) Identity documents, documents of education and or qualification, birth certificates, the conclusion and or cancellation of marriage, name changes, death certificates, and transport registration licenses issued by the relevant authorities (organizations) acting on the territory of the indicated districts to citizens of Ukraine and non-citizens permanently residing on these territories will be recognized in the Russian Federation as valid;b) citizens of Ukraine and non-citizens permanently residing on the territories of separate districts of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions of Ukraine can enter the Russian Federation and exit the Russian Federation without a visa on the basis of documents proving their identity (on the grounds of a birth certificate for minors under the age of 16) issued by the relevant authorities acting on the territories of these areas..."