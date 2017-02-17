Too bad they still get away with misreporting basically everything else.
The details:
Davide Carbone, former CEO of St. Mary's Medical Center in West Palm Beach, filed a defamation lawsuit against CNN after they aired what he claims were a "series of false and defamatory news reports" regarding the infant mortality rate at the hospital. CNN's report said the mortality rate was three times the national average. However, Mr. Carbone contends that CNN "intentionally" manipulated statistics to bolster their report. He also claims that CNN purposely ignored information that would look favorable to the hospital in order to sensationalize the story.The judge not only allowed the case to move forward, but also slammed CNN for its reckless reporting:
On Wednesday, Federal District Judge Orinda Evans ruled that the case could move forward, even ruling that she found that CNN may have acted with "actual malice" with the report — a standard necessary to prove a defamation claim.Can someone now please sue Jake Tapper Chris Cuomo? (It's illegal to be an idiot, right?)
"The Court finds these allegations sufficient to establish that CNN was acting recklessly with regard to the accuracy of its report, i.e., with 'actual malice," the order reads.
Judge slams #fakenews outlet CNN for reckless reporting in defamation caseFirst BuzzFeed, now CNN: Our favorite fake news station has lost an important initial ruling to a hospital CEO who sued the network for defamation. Too bad they still get away with misreporting...