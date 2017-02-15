A loud explosion heard Saturday in some parts of Orangeburg County remained a mystery Monday.The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources State Geologist Charles William "Bill" Clendenin Jr. said there wereThe South Carolina Emergency Management Division and the Orangeburg County Emergency Services Department said they did not receive any reports either.The Columbia National Weather Service meteorologist Dan Miller said there have been no reports of earthquakes in the state over the last seven days, according to the United States Geological Survey's National Earthquake Information Center."My guess it was a sonic boom," Miller said,. He said there are a number of air bases in the area, including North Auxiliary Air Field and Shaw Air Force Base, making the probability of the noise being a sonic explosion a possibility.A sonic boom is the sound associated with the shock waves created by an object traveling through the air faster than the speed of sound. Sonic booms generate enormous amounts of sound energy, sounding much like an explosion.