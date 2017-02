© ThinkStock



State Sen. Becky Harris said a bill to prohibit forced microchipping of people is not as far-fetched as it might seem, because it happens in some places around the world.Senate Bill 109 would make it a Class C felony to require someone to be implanted with a radio frequency identifier, such as microchips placed in pets.The idea for the bill came from a constituent, the Las Vegas Republican said. "As I began to look into the issue, I was surprised with the merit that I believe the issue warrants," Harris told the Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday.The Wall Street Journal has reported an estimated, she said.Harris said the technology is used by companies in Belgium and Sweden to identify employees "It's done under the idea to unlock doors or use copy machines or maybe pay for lunch, you could use your hand," she said.Harris said the Nevada bill is modeled after legislation passed by at least 10 other states. "It wouldn't prohibit the voluntary decision of a person to be microchipped," she said, adding thatThere was no total opposition to the bill, though some witnesses said the technology could help patients with dementia. "Some Alzheimer's patients wander away," said Jonathan Friedrich of Las Vegas, adding the technology could be used to help find them quickly.State Sen. Don Gustavson questioned whether military pilots are microchipped so rescuers can find them if aircraft crash or are shot down. Harris said she would check with military officials.No action was taken on the bill by the committee.