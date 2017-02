© ICE / AFP



More than 680 undocumented migrants have been arrested in a series of raids across multiple US states, with theActivists are handing out flyers urging the migrants to "know their rights."Secretary John Kelly said in a statement on Monday, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers in Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, San Antonio and New York City were responsible for arrests of "individuals who posed a threat to public safety, border security or the integrity of our nation's immigration system."The Department of Homeland Security did not state how many immigrants were arrested for serious crimes such as homicide and sexual assault, and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) only provided information on 15 of the people arrested.While ICE targeted leading urban centers in the US, tMeanwhile,"We're not asking people to evade law enforcement, we're teaching them their rights," Ambar Pinto, who handles a nationwide hotline for United We Dream told WTOPDHS Secretary John Kelly said the department had conducted similar sweeps over many years. But the latest raids are drawing extra scrutiny since theIn addition, on January 25,At a press conference on Monday,Immigration rights advocates said the scale and synchronization of the raids are unusual, despite the agency's describing them as routine."There were individuals that had, first, no criminal conviction - second, maybe a minor conviction - but third, some of them had a previous deportation order and that was what made them a priority," Joseph Villela, director of policy at the immigration rights group CHIRLA, told NPR. "This is a shift that reflected [President Trump's] executive order."Villela said.