A rare two-headed calf was born in Batken region, local veterinarian Astanakul Muratov told Turmush regional news service.The calf was born on February 9 in the village of Ak-Tilek, Kadamjay district.Owner of the cow that gave birth to a rare two-headed calf is local villager Muhammad Karabayev."The owner of the calf and I after the birth checked the health of the animal, it was OK first minutes of its life despite the rare condition. But because it could not suck milk, the animal died after 20 minutes," said Muratov.Veterinarians that arrived in the place are studying the died animal, he added.According to experts, this condition is very rare. It happens only once in 400 million births. Experts term the condition of having two or more heads polycephaly. A polycephalic animal with two heads is described as bicephalic.