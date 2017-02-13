A swimmer in Melbourne Beach was bitten on his hand by a shark Saturday afternoon, police said.The incident was reported about 1:30 p.m. at Ocean Park near Ocean Avenue and Atlantic Street. Melbourne Police Chief Dan Duncan said the 22-year-old man was being treated for the bite at Holmes Regional Medical Center in Melbourne. He was taken there by Brevard County Fire Rescue.Ocean Park has no lifeguards in the winter months, Duncan said. Brevard County Parks and Recreation provides lifeguards in the summer, he said. Signs are posted at the beach advising people to swim at their own risk, Duncan said.