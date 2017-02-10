The myth goes back hundreds of years to the unscientific hypothesis and work of Edward Anthony Jenner (1749-1823), who is credited as being the 'father of vaccines' and the 'father of immunology'. First and foremost, Jenner's been touted as being a physician, and that 'factoid' has been disputed over and over again.
It turns out Jenner's first smallpox vaccination experiment (his own son) ended up with brain damage and died young, most likely from a vaccine-related immune deficiency. The medical textbook definition of a vaccine adverse reaction is encephalitis (brain inflammation) which can lead to permanent neurological damage (aka brain damage, autism, developmental delay). [....]Since Jenner obviously was an 'astute' business person, he was able to convince others that his newfangled health hypothesis was a moneymaker.
By 1807, he [Jenner] convinced the Royal College of Physicians and the British Parliament that his once defunct and admittedly unprotective vaccine was safe and effective, and as well could produce large revenues.[1] [CJF emphasis added]
Both of Jenner's 'dreams' keep going on perpetually: convincing others that vaccines are 'safe and effective' and vaccines are grandiose money makers. In 2016, the vaccine market was worth "close to $24 billion." [2] By 2020, profits are estimated to be worth $61 Billion! [2] CDC, alone, sells over $4.6 Billion in vaccines every year! [4]
However, what most U.S. healthcare consumers probably don't know is U.S. government agencies CDC and NIH, plus Bill Gates, own patents on vaccines, e.g., Ebola! [3] The CDC owns over 20 vaccine patents, according to Robert F Kennedy Jr., Esq. [4] Is there any wonder why vested interests push vaccines and want them to be mandatory?
More information about the centuries-old fraud, which started the vaccine fiasco, can be found here. Another great resource on the authentic history of the medical scandal of all time is the book Dissolving Illusions: Disease, Vaccines, and The Forgotten History and, of course, my book Vaccination Voodoo, What YOU Don't Know About Vaccines, which goes into detail about most of the toxic ingredients in vaccines from published scientific peer reviewed research, papers and their adverse, negative effects in vivo and in vitro.
Once healthcare consumers understand what those vaccine ingredients are capable of doing in the human body, especially to infants, toddlers and children who can't detoxify them, then vaccine issues take on a totally relevant understanding and rightful rejection, since parents don't want hazmat materials, in many cases, injected into their children, which can precipitate cancers, sterility, and the current neurotoxic and neurological problems now affecting two generations of children since the late 1980s.
However, healthcare consumers across the globe are waking up. The country of India has taken a remarkable step insofar as "Centre shuts health mission gate on Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation" as reported by Economic Times India Times [5]:
All financial ties of the country's apex immunisation advisory body, National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI), with the Gates Foundation have been cut off.The above action, unfortunately, came too late for the 47,500 children who suffered paralysis from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation polio vaccine vaccination campaign it sponsored and implemented in India during 2011-2012. [6,7]
Influence on vaccination strategy
There were questions about the Gates Foundation's ties with pharmaceutical companies and the possible influence this may have on the country's vaccination strategy. Global Policy Forum, an independent policy watchdog that seeks to promote accountability in international organisations, raised some of these concerns in a study in December 2015.
The study, called 'Philanthropic Power and Development -Who shapes the agenda?', had cautioned on "the growing influence of the large global philanthropic foundations, especially the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, on political discourse and agenda-setting in targeted fields, and fully analyze the risks and side effects — intended and unintended — of these activities on sustainable development".
Comment: Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Backing Untested Vaccines Causing New Wave of Polio-Like Paralysis Across India
Recently, I reported on "dirty vaccines" in my article "More Scientific Proof To Refuse Vaccines" wherein I discussed the newly reported scientific findings in Gatti and Montanari's paper "New Quality-Control Investigations on Vaccines: Micro- and Nanocontamination" published in the International Journal of Vaccines and Vaccinations early in 2017.
However, GreenMedInfo.com has published an interview Lead Author and Researcher Dr. Antoinetta Gatti gave about the study she and Researcher Montanari undertook on 44 vaccines, which I encourage everyone to read here, as it is most thought-provoking and further intimidating against vaccines as being 'safe' and 'pure, unadulterated biologicals', which contain heavy, neurotoxic metals like lead (Pb) in the HPV vaccines given to pre-teen and teenage boys and girls.
And then there's the prestigious Rand Corporation's vaccine report "Safety of Vaccines Used for Routine Immunization in the United States" wherein it states,
SOE [strength of evidence] was high for the following associations in nonpregnant adults: seasonal influenza vaccine and arthralgia, myalgia, malaise, fever, pain at injection site; 2009 monovalent H1N1 vaccine and Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS); and a lack of association between influenza and pneumococcal vaccines and cardiovascular events in the elderly. Risk of GBS was estimated at 1.6 excess cases per million persons vaccinated. SOE was high for the following associations in children and adolescents: measles, mumps, rubella (MMR) vaccine and febrile seizures in children under age 5; lack of association between MMR vaccine and autism spectrum disorders; and varicella vaccine and disseminated Oka strain varicella zoster virus with associated complications (i.e., meningitis, encephalitis) in individuals with demonstrated immunodeficiencies. There is moderate SOE that vaccines against rotavirus are associated with intussusception in children; risk was estimated as 1 to 5 cases per 100,000 vaccine doses, depending on brand. Moderate-strength evidence exists regarding human papillomavirus vaccine and a lack of association with onset of juvenile rheumatoid arthritis, type 1 diabetes, and GBS. Moderate-strength evidence shows no association between inactivated influenza vaccine and serious AEs in pregnant women.However, the Rand report's Conclusions claimed,
There is evidence that some vaccines are associated with serious adverse events; however, these events are extremely rare and must be weighed against the protective benefits that vaccines provide. Careful consideration should be given to the investigation of research gaps, including patient risk factors that may be associated with AEs; however, important factors must be taken into account when determining whether studies are warranted, including the severity and frequency of the AE being studied and the challenges of conducting sufficiently powered studies when investigating rare events.Rand's conclusions that adverse events (AEs) are rare events really do not comport with what's been filed with the CDC's VAERS [9] reporting system (hundreds of thousands of reports with an average of 30,000 reports per year since 1990) for vaccine adverse events, plus the fact the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services HRSA has paid out $3,584,871,205.06 - that's billion with a "B" - for Petitioners' Awards and Attorneys' Fees to February 1, 2017 [8] regarding vaccine injuries.
"'Approximately 30,000 VAERS reports are filed annually, with 10-15% classified as serious (resulting in permanent disability, hospitalization, life-threatening illnesses or death,' the CDC says." [10-11]
If we can take for granted that the VAERS reports average around 30,000 per year is an accurate figure, and those reports have been coming in for 26 years (1990 to 2016), the math says 780,000 VAERS reports have been filed! How can CDC, FDA, Big Pharma and medicine claim vaccines are safe?
The ironic part about vaccines is the U.S. Congress absolved Big Pharma and vaccine makers—basically giving them a "get out of jail free" card—regarding product liability offenses, in The National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act (NCVIA) of 1986 (42 U.S.C. §§ 300aa-1 to 300aa-34). That law must be rescinded and vaccine producers must be made liable for their unsafe products, as they are in other countries and are being sued; vaccine makers must provide safety proofs and not wiggle-room words on their vaccine package inserts; and ALL vaccines should be subject to the same testing protocols prior to licensure as other pharmaceuticals and drugs are mandated to go through by CDC/FDA law/regulations.
What would you wager vaccines wouldn't pass muster?
And now to the probable all-time-vaccine-shocker: "World Governments Knew MMR Vaccine Caused Autism In 1970's." Yes! You read that correctly—since the 1970s, health authorities at all levels, including the World Health Organization (WHO), have been telling bald-faced lies about not only the MMR vaccines' connections with Autism, but other equally as dangerous vaccines!
Documents obtained under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) reveal that governments around the world knew that the MMR vaccine caused autism in the early 1970's.According to the document [a copy on Reference 12] "Measles Vaccine and Sub-Acute Sclerosing Encephalitis":
The CDC is not the only government organisation to have known the dangers of both the MMR combo vaccine and the seperate [sic] measles vaccine. In 1972, the UK government expressed "serious concerns" about the measles's vaccine's potential to cause vaccine-induced Subacute Sclerosing Panencephalitis (SSPE). [12]
[When will the UK government and health authorities apologize to Dr Andrew Wakefield and reinstate him as a physician in GOOD standing?]
This document, [Measles Vaccine and Sub-Acute Sclerosing Encephalitis] along with many others that have been uncovered, suggests that the measles vaccine was proving to be problematic from as far back as 1972, and has been associated with neurological adverse outcomes for many years.Furthermore, U.S. physician Rebecca Carley, MD, had formulated similar inclinations about vaccines-SSPE-autism when she stated:
If this was the end of the matter, then it would be easy to assume that these problems had been overcome. However, the problem of vaccine-induced SSPE continued to persist even when the measles vaccination was combined with the mumps and the rubella vaccination to form the MMR triple vaccine. [12]
Dr. Haley also discusses how antibiotics further accelerate the damage in these children. The question he does not address is why are the vaccinated children on antibiotics? Answer...because they have chronic infection caused by inoculation of live viruses; as quoted from Harrison's principles of medicine in my response to the CDC (also on my website), 'RARELY IS PREVENTION OF INFECTION PER SE CONSIDERED TO BE AN IMPORTANT GOAL OF VACCINATION. In fact, asymptomatic infection after vaccination can serve to enhance and prolong the immune response.' (And this prolonged immune response IS prolonged production of anti-measles antibody which then continue to attack the myelin sheath, causing demyelination.) As I also quote from Harrison's in my CDC response the symptoms of subacute sclerosing panencephalitis (SSPE), you will see that autism is a non-fatal form of SSPE. [13]Dr Carley made further remarks about Dr. Boyd Haley's comments:
Dr. Haley also discusses how mercury is more toxic in children with immune disorders. Where did these immune disorders come from? From the corruption of the immune system caused by the inoculation of live viruses. He also discusses that mercury can cause toxicity which affects genetics by decreased methylation of DNA & RNA. However, no mention is made of the genetic mutations caused by injection of plasmids of DNA from the organisms themselves and the tissues that the viruses are cultured on, which is the whole basis of DNA vaccines. That is why this court case focuses on the fact that the child had a genetic defect which caused mitochondrial dysfunction. Where this defect originated is not discussed...injection of foreign DNA in prior vaccines (You will note in the court decision that the parents were not tested for this defect, as that would have proven that this is NOT an inherited genetic defect, but rather a mutation that occurred in this child de novo. [13] [CJF emphasis added]Personally, I find it interesting and rather perceptive that Dr. Carley connects some relatively interesting dots when she says:
Dr Haley blames thimerosol [49.6% ethylmercury] for Gulf War Syndrome (GWS) as well as autism. I have done many shows on GWS, which has many factors; Gulf War PLAGUE (the infectious component of the SYNDROME) is due to mycoplasma incognitas which was in the vaccines given to the soldiers. As explained in my document "Inoculation the true weapons of mass destruction" at www.drcarley.com, the injection of vaccines corrupts the immune system and prevents any infective agent from being eliminated from the body. GWS has many other aspects to it; depleted uranium, pyridostigmine pills given to the soldiers, aspartame in their beverages, etc. To blame thimerosol [s/b thimerosal] solely for GWS is disinformation in its highest form. [13] [CJF emphasis added]The vaccine house of cards not only is tumbling down, it needs an entire new, clean, and scientifically accurate assessment of the horrendous neurological problems vaccines have been contributing to, if not causing, in innocent children—the future of the human race. What ulterior motive can there be for such deliberate, clandestine and apparently evil actions other than a pre-set agenda for control purposes, one of which probably is transhumanism.
Transhumanism is a cultural and intellectual movement that believes we can, and should, improve the human condition through the use of advanced technologies. One of the core concepts in transhumanist thinking is life extension: Through genetic engineering, nanotech, cloning, and other emerging technologies, eternal life may soon be possible. Likewise, transhumanists are interested in the ever-increasing number of technologies that can boost our physical, intellectual, and psychological capabilities beyond what humans are naturally capable of (thus the term transhuman). Transcranial direct current stimulation (tDCS), for example, which speeds up reaction times and learning speed by running a very weak electric current through your brain, has already been used by the US military to train snipers. On the more extreme side, transhumanism deals with the concepts of mind uploading (to a computer), and what happens when we finally craft a computer with greater-than-human intelligence (the technological singularity. [14] [CJF emphasis added]As with all researchers who delve into science and health issues, I have opinions based upon 40 years of research and study. One conclusion I've come to is vaccines just may be an integral part of the contrivance to propel humans into the transhumanist agenda. How?
Well, humans who tolerate all the neurotoxins and other man-made ingredients in vaccines eventually will become the gene pool and genetic line that Adolph Hitler was striving to create - a "Master Race" - now called transhumanism.
Weren't the United States and other countries so incensed about that and what was going on that we fought a world war to liberate those whom Hitler was experimenting on in concentration camps? Now, humans are mandated legally to take those chemicals or we cannot go to work, school or whatever! Well, what's the difference now when the United States is taking the lead in genetic engineering?
