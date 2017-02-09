© AFP



occluded an entire side of the Syrian story, and they have done so in a way that supports the interests of the NATO and Gulf states that were pressing for 'regime change' in Syria

We do not even hear anything explicit about the so-called 'moderate opposition' that the mainstream media refer to

mainly Qatar

One of the men involved in decapitating the twelve-year-old features centre stage in Channel 4's film

neither apology nor explanation for sending out a news report and then retracting it after people may have relied on it

and retweeting of it by the Channel 4 news team

Notes