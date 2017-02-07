© Sophie Weiner

A team of scientists from Japan and Mongolia has announced the discovery of one of the largest dinosaur footprints that has ever been documented.According to the Washington Post, researchers found the prints -- in the Gobi Desert about two months ago.In addition to the size, the fossil is considered to be fairly well-preserved with claw imprints that are still visible. Archaeologists suspect the mark was made by a massive dinosaur known as a Titanosaur which is believed to have exceeded 100-feet in length and 65-feet in height. They think the large creature may have stepped in some mud, and the hole was quickly filled in with sand or other materials to preserve the impression.A geologic analysis of the adjacent area has traced the specimen to the Upper Cretaceous period which dates back aroundResearchers are currently looking for any remains from the dinosaur that could have made the footprint.