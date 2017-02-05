A new study from University of Michigan researchers used MRI scans to examine how astronauts' brains compress and expand in spaceflight. The findings could have implications for treating other health conditions that affect brain function.
The retrospective follow-up study is believed to be the first to examine structural changes during spaceflight. Results show that the volume of gray matterincreased or decreased, and the extent of the alteration depended on the length of time spent in space.
GRAY MATTER ALTERATIONS
Researchers looked at structural MRIs in 12 astronauts who spent two weeks as shuttle crew members, and 14 who spent six months on the International Space Station. All experienced increases and decreases in gray matter in different parts of the brain.
Rachael Seidler, professor of kinesiology and psychology at the University of Michigan, said:
"We found large regions of gray matter volume decreases, which could be related to redistribution of cerebrospinal fluid in space. Gravity is not available to pull fluids down in the body, resulting in so-called puffy face in space. This may result in a shift of brain position or compression."Possibly reflecting changes related to the brain learning how to move in microgravity, researchers also found increases in gray matter volume in regions that control leg movement and process sensory information from legs (precentral gyrus, postcentral gyrus, the posterior cingulate gyrus, and precuneus cortex). These changes were greater in space station astronauts because their brains were learning and adapting around the clock.
"It's interesting because even if you love something you won't practice more than an hour a day," Seidler says. But the brain changes researchers observed were equivalent to someone practicing a new skill round-the-clock. In space, it's an extreme example of neuroplasticity in the brain because you're in a microgravity environment 24 hours a day."EXTREME NEUROPLASTICITY
Though they haven't pinpointed the exact nature of the changes, the findings may lead to new ways of thinking about certain health conditions.
For example, people on long-duration bed rest or people who have normal pressure hydrocephalus, a condition in which cerebrospinal spinal fluid accumulates in ventricles in the brain and causes pressure.
neurons, says Seidler, who is leading another long-term study that will help determine the repercussions on cognition and physical performance, as well as how long the brain changes last.
For example, even after balance returns, the brain might still recruit different pathways to compensate for the structural brain changes caused by spaceflight.
"The behavior may return to normal, but the way the brain controls the behavior may change," she says.The study was funded by a grant from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).
Source:
Vincent Koppelmans, Jacob J Bloomberg, Ajitkumar P Mulavara & Rachael D Seidler
Brain structural plasticity with spaceflight
npj Microgravity 2, Article number: 2 (2016) doi:10.1038/s41526-016-0001-9
