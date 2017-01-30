Everything we thought we knew about addiction is wrong.

It's easy to judge others based on the types of addictions they might form to various substances, including caffeine, alcohol, drugs, sex, pornography, and even food. What most people don't understand, however, is that there are deep, underlying reasons some are more prone to becoming addicts than others.

The following animated video, which was created by Kurzgesagt - In a Nutshell and is adapted from Johann Hari's New York Times best-selling book 'Chasing The Scream: The First and Last Days of the War on Drugs', explains why everything we, as a society, thought we knew about addiction is wrong.

Human and animal studies have allowed researchers to discover that the connection one has with their environment and others play a major role in their likelihood to get hooked on substances. After watching the video below, perhaps you'll find more empathy for those who are looked down upon in society quite simply because they're addicted to a substance or routine.